The Prime Minister of Australia Says China Needs To Remove Sanctions in Order To Improve Relations Between Australia and China

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https://gnews.org/post/p48c1f56
06/14/2022 9 News: Beijing is insisting Canberra take concrete actions to hit the reset button on a relationship that’s been in the deep freeze for more than two years. The Prime Minister of Australia said It is China that has imposed sanctions on Australia. They need to remove those sanctions in order to improve relations between Australia and China