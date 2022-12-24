25 YEAR FORMER CIA OFFICER SAYS ELITES KNOW SOMETHING COMING NEXT FEW YEARS & HUMANS ARE HYBRIDS*

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://poweroutage.us/ https://twitter.com/brixwe/status/1606307330538098688 http://carrageenan1.weebly.com/uploads/5/3/6/9/53699509/70140_orig.jpg https://i.pinimg.com/originals/c8/4e/c0/c84ec01d632253a9df7f09d8e0b33169.jpg https://www.zerohedge.com/political/there-no-left-right-austin-fitts-warns-out-control-spending-machine-financed-our-taxes https://twitter.com/528vibes/status/1605409792209874944 https://sasquatchchronicles.com/gs-15-cia-officer-john-ramirez/ https://sottovocevault.com/index.php/2021/12/16/major-disclosure-from-ret-cia-analyst-john-ramirez-interview/ https://lionsground.com/cia-google-extraterrestrial-messages/ https://www.howandwhys.com/ex-cia-officer-john-ramirez-on-ufo/ https://www.multpl.com/united-states-population/table/by-year https://twitter.com/m1ssi0nary/status/1451609087930732555 https://twitter.com/RadicalOldWoman/status/1605613373273411589 https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1600845939442388992 https://twitter.com/Sak2010Mar/status/1601038781791903746 https://twitter.com/Sak2010Mar/status/1601038781791903746 https://www.ancienthistorylists.com/people/7-homo-species-close-present-human-existed-earth/ https://humanorigins.si.edu/evidence/human-fossils/species https://crgsoft.com/hominids-what-they-are-classification-characteristics-and-examples/ https://www.evolearn.eu/home-en/learning-resources/list-of-hominins/ https://www.worldhistory.org/article/225/enuma-elish---the-babylonian-epic-of-creation---fu/

