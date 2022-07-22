Tennis Pro Rafael Nadal - Covid-19 Shot Damaged

Rafael Nadal Parera, born 3 June 1986, is a Spanish professional tennis player. He is currently ranked world No. 3 in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). He has been ranked world No. 1 for 209 weeks, and has finished as the year-end No. 1 five times. Nadal has won an all-time record 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles, including a record 14 French Open titles. He has won 92 ATP singles titles, including 36 Masters titles, with 63 of these on clay. Nadal is one of only two men to complete the career Golden Slam in singles.His 81 consecutive wins on clay is the longest single-surface win streak in the Open Era.





*I know this video is already posted to two channels on Brighteon. It's important so let's make it three channels, total.