JD Farag: Prophecy Update 20230813 | Our Only Way Out
High Hopes
Donate Subscribe Star
Published Yesterday

JD Farag


August 14, 2023


Pastor JD talks about how Jesus is our only way out of all our trials and afflictions, presently, and ultimately at the pre-trib rapture for all eternity.


Transcript and Links available at the source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt5NWQ2NnM4P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=

Keywords
jesuschristianprophecyisraelrapturenew world ordersaudi arabiawhopre-tribeternityjd faragafflictionsdr meryl nassgreat resetpandemic treatyonly wayinternational covid summittiralsglobal internet censorship

