This Famous Musician Risked EVERYTHING to Fight the Woke Mob The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 165
High Hopes
Published 9 days ago |
Glenn Beck


November 19, 2022


Winston Marshall assumed that he would be playing banjo with Mumford & Sons well into his 60s, but one tweet — simply recommending Andy Ngo's book — changed everything. That was all it took for the woke mob to attack, but he hasn’t backed down. On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Glenn talks to Winston about the entire scandal and how, in the wake of his cancellation, he has embraced the power of free speech with his new podcast, "Marshall Matters." They also discuss the transgender craze, the Left’s embrace of the religion of wokeism, and the evils of the Chinese Communist Party. Also, they wrestle through whether the reaction to Kanye West’s comments about Jews are an example of cancel culture or actual justice. They even enjoy a nice drink in some “vintage” glasses from America’s last king.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1x0oMGWDkw


