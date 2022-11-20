This Famous Musician Risked EVERYTHING to Fight the Woke Mob The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 165

Glenn Beck





November 19, 2022





Winston Marshall assumed that he would be playing banjo with Mumford & Sons well into his 60s, but one tweet — simply recommending Andy Ngo's book — changed everything. That was all it took for the woke mob to attack, but he hasn’t backed down. On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Glenn talks to Winston about the entire scandal and how, in the wake of his cancellation, he has embraced the power of free speech with his new podcast, "Marshall Matters." They also discuss the transgender craze, the Left’s embrace of the religion of wokeism, and the evils of the Chinese Communist Party. Also, they wrestle through whether the reaction to Kanye West’s comments about Jews are an example of cancel culture or actual justice. They even enjoy a nice drink in some “vintage” glasses from America’s last king.





SPONSORS:

You see, when an expectant mother has an unplanned pregnancy, Preborn is there. Preborn clinics introduce moms to their babies through ultrasound, and it’s a divine encounter. To donate, dial pound 250 & say the keyword “BABY” or donate securely at https://preborn.com/GLENN





Covenant Eyes wants to help equip parents and grandparents with resources that will help you protect your families, including a free parenting e-book, called "Connected." It explores how a strong family connection can protect children and teens from the dangers of hidden pornography use. You can get your free copy of "Connected" by texting “Glenn” to 66866.





Nothing like the largest increase in meat prices in U.S. history to cheer you up, right? This is your chance to inflation-proof your meat budget with Good Ranchers. You’re going to get $70 of free USDA Choice steaks and save an additional $25 on every box when you subscribe. Visit https://GOODRANCHERS.COM/GLENN or use my code “GLENN” at checkout to grab their best offer of the year.





If you're one of the millions of Americans who suffer every day from pain, there is hope, and it comes in the form of Relief Factor. If you want a drug-free and natural way to get your life back, go to https://relieffactor.com or call 800-4-RELIEF to get the $19.95 3-week quick start.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn





Connect with Winston Marshall Online:

https://twitter.com/MrWinMarshall

https://www.instagram.com/winstonmars...

https://www.spectator.co.uk/podcasts/...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1x0oMGWDkw



