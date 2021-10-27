Stunning Contrasts: US vs Chinese Culture With Li-Meng Yan, MD, PhD

This heroic Chinese physician and virologist, Li-Meng Yan MD, PhD came to America to warn us about China’s intentions with the release of COVID-19. Now she offers a heartfelt discussion of the political, psychological, and spiritual differences between the traditions of the American people and the Chinese people. Her observations provide a window into the great differences within the interior minds of most Americans and most Chinese. For the first time, Dr. Yan also speaks about the spiritual journey that brought her to America. This interview will deepen your understanding of both China and America. It’s about the consequences for our differing ways of everyday life and for our ability to remain the strongest nation on Earth. She also voices her concerns about the unexpected growing censorship that she immediately confronted in the social media and the big media. After her life-threating escape to American, Dr. Yan became one of the doctors to be censored about COVID-19. Are we beginning to look more like Communist China than we imagine?