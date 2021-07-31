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The Eviction Moratorium (+ Extended) is PURE Communism + Theft
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30 views • July 31, 2021
The Democrats addiction moratorium and shut down of the economy and interference in private business, is pure socialism/communism. It is giving away the hard work of others to those less deserving in the form of free rent that will never be paid back. It is getting people used to the government dole + is positively evil and wrong.
Imagine if you were the entrepreneur, we saved all their money for a single-family unit, and had to pay the mortgage, the insurance, the repairs, and the government told you that you cannot collect any rent, forcing you to sell to #Blackrock.
#evictionMoratorium #inflation
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Imagine if you were the entrepreneur, we saved all their money for a single-family unit, and had to pay the mortgage, the insurance, the repairs, and the government told you that you cannot collect any rent, forcing you to sell to #Blackrock.
#evictionMoratorium #inflation
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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