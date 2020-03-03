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Bro Dave Ch. #3 - The One True Church - Apocalyptic Movie Commentary
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4 views • March 03, 2020
Link To Survivors Chapter3: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/8a5582c8-c731-4a98-b01d-dede931f124b
Which church is the correct church? Everyone’s looking for (or claiming to be) the one true church, whereas Jesus instructed his followers to be somewhat skeptical of anyone claiming to have all the answers, especially in the years just before his return. The best way to find the best church may be to stop looking for it, and just listen to Jesus.
Music Artist: Brandon Liew Song: Into the Storm (Orchestral) Licence: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...]
Which church is the correct church? Everyone’s looking for (or claiming to be) the one true church, whereas Jesus instructed his followers to be somewhat skeptical of anyone claiming to have all the answers, especially in the years just before his return. The best way to find the best church may be to stop looking for it, and just listen to Jesus.
Music Artist: Brandon Liew Song: Into the Storm (Orchestral) Licence: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...]
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