NEWSMAX · Carl Higbie: "Not all the lights are on upstairs with this guy
GalacticStorm
2187 Subscribers
30 views
Published Yesterday

NEWSMAX · Carl Higbie: "Not all the lights are on upstairs with this guy, but all the Democrats are ignoring it for now, hoping that no one will actually see that he belongs in a nursing home."


@CarlHigbie on President Joe Biden being the Democratic Presidential Candidate.


@NEWSMAX

https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1748491778947473738?s=20


democrats election year newsmax biden regime 2024 presidential race carl higbee

