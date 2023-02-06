TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Feb. 5. "Balloon and Ukraine get popped!" 1st hour.

Truth vs. NEW$ 1st hour. (5 February 2023) Jim Fetzer and Don Grahn, with Brian Davidson and Chris Weinert.

Experts suggest the Chinese balloon might be a dry run for an EMP attack on the US.

No doubt, it is completely absurd for the DOD to allow any such device to pass over the United States unimpeded.

This is a complete abdication of duty to protect America and represents a failure of the President, the Secretary of Defense, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

OUTRAGEOUS.

Other experts remind us that the Japanese used balloons to distribute biological and chemical agents during World War II--and that they could even be disarming our nukes in their silos as it passes over them!

Mike King of the Anti-New York Times thinks it's a scam to make Biden look bad--but he could hardly look worse than he already does.

And Jim Stone thinks it's a "wag the dog" event, where our own DOD is distracting the public from other events by creating this massive production.

(He could very well be right!)

The CIA reports that a war with China over Taiwan would be a disaster for both sides and, while it claims we would prevail, I doubt that very much (and not only because our supply lines would make it all but impossible to conduct but because, as with Russia, the weapons systems are almost certainly superior to our own.

A major offensive in Ukraine is in the works and Israel hints at lending a helping hand.

