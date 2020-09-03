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The Truth About Freddie Gray
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11 views • September 03, 2020
On April 19, 2015, Freddie Gray, died as a result of injuries sustained while in the custody of the Baltimore Police Department. He was 25 years old. But the tragedies within this story began much much earlier - and continue, even after his early death.
As Baltimore burned in the background and protestors rioted - criminal charges were filed against the six police officers who were believed to be involved in his death.
Will the justice be served in a court of law - or are there more complicated elements involved in this tragic story which need to be addressed? What is the Truth About Freddie Gray?
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As Baltimore burned in the background and protestors rioted - criminal charges were filed against the six police officers who were believed to be involved in his death.
Will the justice be served in a court of law - or are there more complicated elements involved in this tragic story which need to be addressed? What is the Truth About Freddie Gray?
HELP US SURVIVE ---► http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
SUBSCRIBE TO STEFAN ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOMAIN ---► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFHyoiRW5Ya5HJc9laaoUfA?sub_confirmation=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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