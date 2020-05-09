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ALERT: COVID19 IN THE WHITE HOUSE | BE READY...
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26 views • May 09, 2020
Canadian Prepper
Uploaded on May 9 2020
Today we discuss new spread within Washington DC and what it will mean when high ranking officials in the government start getting the illness.
CANADIAN PREPPERS STORE (BEST PRICES ON PREMIUM GEAR)
Bugout Rolls & Backpacking Systems
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/bug-out-rolls/
Freeze Dried Food (Long lasting survival food)
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/mountain-house/
Personal Protective Equipment
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/personal-protection/
Uploaded on May 9 2020
Today we discuss new spread within Washington DC and what it will mean when high ranking officials in the government start getting the illness.
CANADIAN PREPPERS STORE (BEST PRICES ON PREMIUM GEAR)
Bugout Rolls & Backpacking Systems
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/bug-out-rolls/
Freeze Dried Food (Long lasting survival food)
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/mountain-house/
Personal Protective Equipment
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/personal-protection/
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