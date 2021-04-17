We Should Leverage Capital Markets & Supply Chain Against Communist China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/16/2021 We can leverage the capital markets and supply chain against Communist China and Russia, such as bans on investment in Chinese firms with military ties, etc., to the benefit of US manufacturing and our allies across the globe. But we have to balance between the price increase of everyday goods and the risk associated with allowing China and Russia to continue in our investments.