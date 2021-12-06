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Jim Jordan: "Who would've ever thought" you'd see these things happen in the U.S.
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150 views • December 06, 2021
Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio joins Dr. Sebastian Gorka to discuss the hottest issues paving the road to the 2022 midterm elections as well as the next presidential election in 2024. - via The Gorka Reality Check, Sundays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
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