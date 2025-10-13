BrightLearn - The Guide to Healthy Eating by David Brownstein and Sheryl Shenefelt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In The Guide to Healthy Eating, Dr. David Brownstein and Sheryl Shenefelt expose the dangers of refined carbohydrates and artificial sweeteners, revealing how these processed foods—such as white sugar, white flour and soft drinks—strip essential nutrients from the body while fueling chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes and heart disease. The authors advocate for whole, unprocessed carbohydrates (like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables) and natural sweeteners (such as raw honey, maple syrup and molasses), which provide vital vitamins, minerals and fiber without spiking blood sugar or depleting immunity. They warn against food industry deception, where refining extends shelf life at the cost of nutrition and urge readers to reject toxic, nutrient-deficient processed foods in favor of real, nutrient-dense alternatives for long-term health and vitality. This book serves as a crucial wake-up call against the corporate-driven degradation of our food supply and its devastating impact on public health.
