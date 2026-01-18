Israel Enemy of the World America Run By Traitors

Powerful Live Stream Jan 15th 2026 with Christopher James.

Israel is shown worldwide as the #1 enemy of mankind only after our ignorance. That all ends here it is crystal clear all governments around the world are compromised by a ruthless satanic group of people and it's time world takes it all down.

SHARE SHARE SHARE RE UPLOAD AND POST SO PEOPLE CAN LEARN POWERFUL TRUTHS WITH THE SOLUTION TO TAKE THIS EVIL DOWN... THE TIME TO FIGHT BACK IS NOW!





Christopher James is the only man in world showing simply the solution always to save this world.

Ignorance is no longer our enemy if people will just take the time to watch his videos.





OUR WORLD IS IN PERIL... WE MUST AND WILL BREAK THIS IGNORANCE TOGETHER

BUT A SIMPLE CONVERSATION MUST OCCUR FIRST AS ALWAYS





LEARN WHO YOU ARE ONLY FOUND AT WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM

ONCE YOU ARE AWARE OF THESE CORE FOUNDATIONAL TRUTHS

WE THE PEOPLE CAN AND WILL STOP ALL THESE EVIL SATANIC BASTARDS!





Mankind now hangs in balance DO NOT SIT IDLE GET INVOLVED!





To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU





MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html





MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf





Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Alternate platforms...





YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/





God Speed and God Bless