Israel Enemy of the World America Run By Traitors

Powerful Live Stream Jan 15th 2026 with Christopher James.
Israel is shown worldwide as the #1 enemy of mankind only after our ignorance. That all ends here it is crystal clear all governments around the world are compromised by a ruthless satanic group of people and it's time world takes it all down.
SHARE SHARE SHARE RE UPLOAD AND POST SO PEOPLE CAN LEARN POWERFUL TRUTHS WITH THE SOLUTION TO TAKE THIS EVIL DOWN... THE TIME TO FIGHT BACK IS NOW!
Christopher James is the only man in world showing simply the solution always to save this world.
Ignorance is no longer our enemy if people will just take the time to watch his videos.
OUR WORLD IS IN PERIL... WE MUST AND WILL BREAK THIS IGNORANCE TOGETHER
BUT A SIMPLE CONVERSATION MUST OCCUR FIRST AS ALWAYS
LEARN WHO YOU ARE ONLY FOUND AT WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM
ONCE YOU ARE AWARE OF THESE CORE FOUNDATIONAL TRUTHS
WE THE PEOPLE CAN AND WILL STOP ALL THESE EVIL SATANIC BASTARDS!
Mankind now hangs in balance DO NOT SIT IDLE GET INVOLVED!
God Speed and God Bless