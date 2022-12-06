NLP Coaching | Tad James NLP Master Practitioner USA 2011

http://easynlp.com/







All about the Tad James Co 2011 NLP Master Practitioner Training.





The training is now 16 days long and unique in the field of NLP. New and important information about health and healing in the Time Line Therapy® section has been added. The section on business alignment values has been expanded and revised. Indeed, Drs. Tad and Adriana James at their best!





To know more about NLP and Tad James Co, visit these websites:





http://www.nlpcoaching.com

http://www.nlpcoaching.com.au

http://www.tadjames.co.uk









Follow us on Twitter:

http://bit.ly/WtdMwf





Like us on Facebook:

http://on.fb.me/PT8gQL





Connect with us on LinkedIn:

http://linkd.in/YOSaI0





Add us on Google +:

http://bit.ly/QPm3Vc





Join us on Pinterest:

http://pinterest.com/tadjamesco