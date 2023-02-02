How Do I Introduce Voluntaryism? - Questions For Corbett

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The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc095-voluntaryism/
Tony writes in to ask about how to introduce his Swedish friends to voluntaryism. I don't know about Swedish language resources, but if you're looking for a manual on voluntaryism in English, boy, do I have some suggestions for you!
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