How Do I Introduce Voluntaryism? - Questions For Corbett

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc095-voluntaryism/
Tony writes in to ask about how to introduce his Swedish friends to voluntaryism. I don't know about Swedish language resources, but if you're looking for a manual on voluntaryism in English, boy, do I have some suggestions for you!
