The Return Of Nibiru, Fallen Angels, Rev 9 And The Mark Of The Beast-Pt3 - RBTV14

Revelations Beyond The Veil 14





Genesis 4:9-10 "And the LORD said unto Cain, Where is Abel your brother? And he said, I know not: Am I my brother's keeper? And he said, What have you done? the voice of your brother's blood cries unto me from the ground."





Today we look at some of the apocryphal writings in context of scripture.





* Don't forget to give us a thumbs up if you enjoyed the program





Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net





Augusto on Brighteon:





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chucklesinalaska/playlists?page=1









Augusto on iTunes:





https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2









Augusto on MediaFire:





https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance





Contact Info:





Augusto Perez





POB 465, Live Oak, FL 32064



