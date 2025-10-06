Left Coast News: Portland Chaos, Green Energy Cuts, and the Firefighter Vaccine Fight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of Left Coast News, the show takes a deep dive into the unrest in Portland, where Antifa protests continue to spiral and conservative journalist Nick Sorter’s arrest sparks federal scrutiny from the Trump administration. The discussion then shifts to Trump’s sweeping budget cuts targeting “green energy” projects in Democrat-led states, including the $1 billion Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub, exposing what critics call the waste and hypocrisy of climate politics. Finally, the show highlights a major legal battle in Snohomish County as firefighters challenge vaccine mandates on religious grounds, a case that could set national precedent for workplace rights and personal freedom.
#PortlandProtests #NickSorter #TrumpAdministration #GreenEnergyCuts #FirefighterMandate #LeftCoastNews #FreeSpeech #ReligiousFreedom #OregonPolitics #WashingtonState