Left Coast News: Portland Chaos, Green Energy Cuts, and the Firefighter Vaccine Fight
On this episode of Left Coast News, the show takes a deep dive into the unrest in Portland, where Antifa protests continue to spiral and conservative journalist Nick Sorter’s arrest sparks federal scrutiny from the Trump administration. The discussion then shifts to Trump’s sweeping budget cuts targeting “green energy” projects in Democrat-led states, including the $1 billion Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub, exposing what critics call the waste and hypocrisy of climate politics. Finally, the show highlights a major legal battle in Snohomish County as firefighters challenge vaccine mandates on religious grounds, a case that could set national precedent for workplace rights and personal freedom.


#PortlandProtests #NickSorter #TrumpAdministration #GreenEnergyCuts #FirefighterMandate #LeftCoastNews #FreeSpeech #ReligiousFreedom #OregonPolitics #WashingtonState

free speechantifaoregonninth circuitwashington stateconservative newsgovernment overreachreligious rightsportland protestsleft coast newsnick sorter arresttrump budget cutsgreen energy fundinghydrogen hubfirefighter vaccine case
