Putin Declares Martial Law in the New Four Regions

Martial law has been imposed in the four regions that recently voted to become part of Russia amid the conflict with Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision on Wednesday.
Re-post: "Putin Declares Martial Law! Russian president ordered a state of ‘mid level response’ in the country"
https://youtu.be/wrsF5DmE8A4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.