CIA’s Century of Shadows: MKUltra, Hollywood & The Children Who Were Never Saved
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
81 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers connects the dots from 1977 Senate hearings to the present day—exposing the unbroken chain of CIA-backed child trafficking, satanic ritual abuse, and mind control experimentation that has operated with impunity for decades.


Drawing from declassified MKUltra documents, the Franklin scandal, and the testimonies of silenced survivors, Chambers reveals:


Over 150 MKUltra subprojects conducted on unwitting U.S. citizens—including children


CIA-funded experiments violating the Nuremberg Code, with no prosecution


Michael Aquino: an intelligence officer, open Satanist, and accused pedophile acquitted of all crimes


Hollywood studios like Disney and Nickelodeon as hubs for trafficking and ritual abuse


How the Franklin scandal trafficked children directly to the White House


The direct line from these operations to Epstein’s network


This is not a conspiracy. It is documented history—and it is finally being exposed.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


