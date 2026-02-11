CIA’s Century of Shadows: MKUltra, Hollywood & The Children Who Were Never Saved

John Michael Chambers connects the dots from 1977 Senate hearings to the present day—exposing the unbroken chain of CIA-backed child trafficking, satanic ritual abuse, and mind control experimentation that has operated with impunity for decades.





Drawing from declassified MKUltra documents, the Franklin scandal, and the testimonies of silenced survivors, Chambers reveals:





Over 150 MKUltra subprojects conducted on unwitting U.S. citizens—including children





CIA-funded experiments violating the Nuremberg Code, with no prosecution





Michael Aquino: an intelligence officer, open Satanist, and accused pedophile acquitted of all crimes





Hollywood studios like Disney and Nickelodeon as hubs for trafficking and ritual abuse





How the Franklin scandal trafficked children directly to the White House





The direct line from these operations to Epstein’s network





This is not a conspiracy. It is documented history—and it is finally being exposed.





