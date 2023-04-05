Journalists Reveal True Self to Undercover James O’Keefe at Trump Arraignment

O'keefe Media Group





Apr 4, 2023





James O’Keefe was on the ground in NYC as a parade of journalists descended upon the city to cover the arraignment of former President Trump. Unbeknownst to members of the legacy media, O’Keefe was there to investigate them as his undercover interactions with the press resulted in more than one newsworthy soundbite.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XUNxETMBPU



