Journalists Reveal True Self to Undercover James O’Keefe at Trump Arraignment

O'keefe Media Group
Apr 4, 2023
James O’Keefe was on the ground in NYC as a parade of journalists descended upon the city to cover the arraignment of former President Trump. Unbeknownst to members of the legacy media, O’Keefe was there to investigate them as his undercover interactions with the press resulted in more than one newsworthy soundbite.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XUNxETMBPU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.