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Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize winner for his invention of the PCR test
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109 views • December 27, 2020
V-E-R-Y Interesting...
Substitute Covid-19 for AIDS in this 1997 talk of Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize winner for his invention of the PCR test, the test used today to find SARS-CoV-2, the virus said to be responsible for our "😱pandemic😱."
His solo talk ends at about 38:45, but he's back in the Q&A session after 1:03:00. The intervening 25 minutes is worth listening to, too.
Substitute Covid-19 for AIDS in this 1997 talk of Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize winner for his invention of the PCR test, the test used today to find SARS-CoV-2, the virus said to be responsible for our "😱pandemic😱."
His solo talk ends at about 38:45, but he's back in the Q&A session after 1:03:00. The intervening 25 minutes is worth listening to, too.
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