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YouTube Manually Blacklisting Selective Search Terms; Use DuckDuckGo Instead
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37 views • August 07, 2019
While this video may appear to be primarily about "The Federal Reserve," such is not the case. It's actually about YouTube (ie, Google) manually manipulating search results for selective terms, in this case, "federal reserve." Also, note that this manipulation will evidence itself in search results of the same term using non-Google/YouTube search engines (DuckDuckGo, as an example).
The point is this: Google/YouTube is most likely influencing the search results based on whether or not that search term is blacklisted, like "federal reserve." And who influences what gets blacklisted? And for what reason(s) is that term blacklisted?
The point is this: Google/YouTube is most likely influencing the search results based on whether or not that search term is blacklisted, like "federal reserve." And who influences what gets blacklisted? And for what reason(s) is that term blacklisted?
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