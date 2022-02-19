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Kim Goguen Q&A With Kerry Cassidy - (Part One of Two)
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2564 views • February 19, 2022
Kimberly Ann Goguen wears many hats and is one of the most important people on the planet. Kim and her role is unknown by the majority of the people around the world. However, she is very well known by members of the Deep State. One of the reasons for this is because she replaced their malevolent predecessor, Marduke over a decade ago. Her predecessor was the Cabal’s leader, not the peoples’ leader by any stretch of the imagination. But in reality, he wasn’t their leader either. They too were his slaves, but they didn’t see it that way. In fact, many still don’t see it that way.
Kerry from 'Project Camelot' interviews Kim with some amazing insights mentioning these name drops: -
NATO, Pfizer, Deep-State, CIA, 107, Space Force, John W. Raymond, SARS-CoV-2, Nancy Pelosi, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Clintons, The Order, Charlie Ward, MI6, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Mr Black, Qanon, Skull & Bones, The Anunnaki, Project Looking Glass, The Black Sun, Rothschild, The Line of Solomon, The Sanhedrin Council, Quantum Financial System (QFS), Azure (Social Credit Score), AI Technology, DUMB's, The Dark Prince, The Parents, Putin, The Elders, New World Order (NWO), United States Department of Defense (DoD), Ark of the Covenant x 7, James N. Mattis, The Grandfather, Uncle, Loosh (Soul Harvesting) , The Abraxas, The Mantids, The Raptors, John Trump, The Nazis, The Multiverse, The Galactic Federation, The Dark Overlord, The Pindar, The Grays, The Draco's, The Universal Council, The Pleiadians, The Red Queen, Michael Flynn, Homeland Security, The Dragon Family, Robert Kennedy, Michael Yacko, The Earth Alliance, Josef Mengele, Bush, JFK, Federal Reserve (FED), Richard Wiss XIII, Orion, Space Program, Chinese Communist Party (CCP), The Lee Family, The Black Dragon Family, The Golden Dragon Family, The Tall Whites, Greenland, Antarctica, The Vril Society, Castle Rock, Russia, Ukraine, China, Afghanistan, The Others (Earth ET's), Humans 7.0, Billy Meier, The Black Water and much more dot-connecting.
Many more hours of material to read here: https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
[MIRRIORED] from https://odysee.com/@PROJECTCAMELOT:d/KIM-GOGUEN-INTERVIEW-ONE:b
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bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Kerry from 'Project Camelot' interviews Kim with some amazing insights mentioning these name drops: -
NATO, Pfizer, Deep-State, CIA, 107, Space Force, John W. Raymond, SARS-CoV-2, Nancy Pelosi, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Clintons, The Order, Charlie Ward, MI6, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Mr Black, Qanon, Skull & Bones, The Anunnaki, Project Looking Glass, The Black Sun, Rothschild, The Line of Solomon, The Sanhedrin Council, Quantum Financial System (QFS), Azure (Social Credit Score), AI Technology, DUMB's, The Dark Prince, The Parents, Putin, The Elders, New World Order (NWO), United States Department of Defense (DoD), Ark of the Covenant x 7, James N. Mattis, The Grandfather, Uncle, Loosh (Soul Harvesting) , The Abraxas, The Mantids, The Raptors, John Trump, The Nazis, The Multiverse, The Galactic Federation, The Dark Overlord, The Pindar, The Grays, The Draco's, The Universal Council, The Pleiadians, The Red Queen, Michael Flynn, Homeland Security, The Dragon Family, Robert Kennedy, Michael Yacko, The Earth Alliance, Josef Mengele, Bush, JFK, Federal Reserve (FED), Richard Wiss XIII, Orion, Space Program, Chinese Communist Party (CCP), The Lee Family, The Black Dragon Family, The Golden Dragon Family, The Tall Whites, Greenland, Antarctica, The Vril Society, Castle Rock, Russia, Ukraine, China, Afghanistan, The Others (Earth ET's), Humans 7.0, Billy Meier, The Black Water and much more dot-connecting.
Many more hours of material to read here: https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
[MIRRIORED] from https://odysee.com/@PROJECTCAMELOT:d/KIM-GOGUEN-INTERVIEW-ONE:b
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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