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Author Derek Gilbert - The Second Coming of Saturn - Fallen Angels Nephilim Giants - The Great Reset Deception, the Spiritual War The Enemy Wants to Bring, 012422
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3 views • January 26, 2022
Thanks to David Nino Rodriguez on YouTube for this interview with Derek Gilbert.
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𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼:
𝗕𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮!
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My name is Cynthia and this channel is only to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else and no money involved. This video may have an important message as I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, not from MSM that push their agenda. Review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see or hear, your consciousness is. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights and may never be free again.
We are supported by YOU our viewers please send all paypal donations to https://www.paypal.me/NinoChamp77?loc...
and Please send all CASH APP donations to $DRigo77
Please send all VENMO to D-rod1977
with a message and we will READ your questions on AIR!
Listen To My Podcast!
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/nino...
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼:
𝗕𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davidninoro...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Davidninorod...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ninoboxer
My name is Cynthia and this channel is only to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else and no money involved. This video may have an important message as I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, not from MSM that push their agenda. Review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see or hear, your consciousness is. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights and may never be free again.
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