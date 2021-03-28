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Potatoes au gratin / Gratin Dauphinois (France)
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86 views • March 28, 2021
Discover this filling yet delicious sliced baked potatoes casserole dish, created in the south east part of France in the 18th century. It's a real hit winter dish, that goes very well with a dry white wine and pork or chicken meat.
Recipe :
2lb waxy potatoes
33fl oz whole milk
17fl oz sour cream
1oz butter
1t thyme
1 garlic clove
1t ground nutmeg
Tasty, tasty, tasty !
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Recipe :
2lb waxy potatoes
33fl oz whole milk
17fl oz sour cream
1oz butter
1t thyme
1 garlic clove
1t ground nutmeg
Tasty, tasty, tasty !
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks to for your interest.
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