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Jarom Sidwell | Visual Effects Genius Behind Avatar, The Avengers, etc.
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1 view • June 10, 2021
The special effects guru behind “The Avengers”, “Avatar”, “The Hobbit”, “The Adventures of TinTin”, “Man of Steel” and “Transformers” joins us to share about what it is like to work with James Cameron, how the world of digital animation works, how the digital animators get paid, and how to get into the world of digital animation.
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