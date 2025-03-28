Sam Tripoli, Austin, Parkland, Farage, Mormons, “Christ is King”, JFK Jr., Carney Transjenga

SR 2025-03-27 After Tripoli

Topic list:

* Johnny recounts the good and bad about being on “Tinfoil Hat” with Sam Tripoli.

* Does Johnny do too many rabbit-trails?

* The Freemason who sells $5,000 sandals.

* “Austin”

* Should you do “social networking”?

* “Out” outs gun-grabbing crisis actor David Hogg.

* SURPRISE! Trump and his Attorney-General-ette are GUN-GRABBERS.

* SURPRISE! The Leftist Mayor-ette of Parkland during the Jesuit Theater is CATHOLIC.

* “Alfred, Lord Tennyson”, his “lotus eaters” and his ITALIAN heretical religion.

* “The Voice”

* Did Nigel Farouq get caught giving a fag-shake?

* “Devil’s Horns”

* “Tim Pool”

* Tim Dillon blasts his time in “Joker 2”.

* Johnny and his Team pray for Kurpy.

* Johnny’s vicious challenge to Ashton Kutcher, Robert Downey Jr., Kurt Russell and Sam Tripoli.

* The lynching of Joseph Smith.

* Candace Owens vs. Jordan Peterson

* Rupert Lowe: “detain and deport”

* Yet ANOTHER Labour Leftist female “MP” but this one must grovel at the altar of “Asian” rape gangs.

* Was “JFK Jr.” killed or witness-protectioned?

* Brandon Lee

* Mark Carney’s transjenga daughter.

* Long list of “alt media comedians”.

* Gracie boy-lovers.

* Meghan Markle: another Luciferian arranged mawage.

* Tim Dillon, Steven Bannon, Gavin Newsome.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

> Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

> Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

> BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

> Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

> UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5