BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Three more Ukrainian soldiers from the 80th separate shock and assault brigade were taken prisoner in the Kursk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 8 months ago

Three more Ukrainian soldiers from the 80th separate shock and assault brigade were taken prisoner in the Kursk region, RIA Novosti was told by security agencies.

Adding:

Alaudinov stated that details of the operation of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region have been received: the Ukrainian Armed Forces were supposed to take the nuclear power plant in Kurchatov on August 11.

After this, according to him, Kiev planned to enter into negotiations with Russia and present an ultimatum.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces failed to complete the mission in the Kursk region; most of the enemy’s equipment has already been destroyed .

The Ukrainian Armed Forces do not control Sudzha, Russian units are in the city, and there are daily clashes there

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy