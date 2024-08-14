Three more Ukrainian soldiers from the 80th separate shock and assault brigade were taken prisoner in the Kursk region, RIA Novosti was told by security agencies.

Adding:

Alaudinov stated that details of the operation of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region have been received: the Ukrainian Armed Forces were supposed to take the nuclear power plant in Kurchatov on August 11.



After this, according to him, Kiev planned to enter into negotiations with Russia and present an ultimatum.



The Ukrainian Armed Forces failed to complete the mission in the Kursk region; most of the enemy’s equipment has already been destroyed .



The Ukrainian Armed Forces do not control Sudzha, Russian units are in the city, and there are daily clashes there

