WHAT's NEXT FOR BIDEN? DEMENTIA...CANCER...COVID...KAMALA! | EP 3048-6PM





During a CNN town hall event last year, Biden told Americans, “You’re not going to get Covid if you have these vaccinations.”

Back in January, Biden said, “This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Biden now has COVID after taking two vaccinations and two boosters, a total of four shots.

No doubt the media, which ran with the “100 per cent safe and effective” mantra for months before that proved to be completely untrue, will now go into overdrive claiming Biden would be seriously ill without the vaccines.





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