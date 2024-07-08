Patricia McKay NZ Woman Murder in Fashion Island Mall- DEATH PENALTY?? Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is part 2 of the video for the New Zealand woman, Patricia McKay, 68 who was murdered at 3 in the afternoon in broad daylight. There were 3 involved in the crime, 2 were only 18 years old and another 26- All residing in Southern CA. The older was was a third time offender, yet he was released. They say these 3 are up for the DEATH PENALTY. And I have put a part 2 together with all of the details. I made this last night, July 6th, after visiting the exact area where all this took place, I did include a short video at the end of the memorial site.