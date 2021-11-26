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Lord Rama Devotee Buried Alive for 11 Days!
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31 views • November 26, 2021
Lord Rama Devotee Buried Alive for 11 Days!
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Lord Hanuman is an ardent devotee of Lord Sri Rama and is widely known for his unflinching devotion to Sri Rama. Hanuman is the symbol of strength and energy. He is said to be able to assume any form at will, wield the gada (including many celestial weapons), move mountains, dart through the air, seize the clouds and equally rival Garuda (the vehicle-mount of Lord Vishnu in the form of an eagle) in swiftness of flight.
Lord Hanuman is worshipped as a deity with the ability to attain victory against evil and provide protection.
Lord Hanuman was born on the Anjaneri mountain. His mother Anjana was an apsara who was born on earth due to a curse. She was redeemed from this curse on giving birth to a son. The Valmiki Ramayana states that his father Kesari was the son of Brihaspati, he was the King of a place named Sumeru.Anjana performed intense prayers lasting 12 long years to Shiva to get a child. Pleased with their devotion, Shiva granted them the son they sought. He is known to be the incarnation of Paramashiva Himself.
The devotees visit temples and apply tilaka of sindoor to their foreheads from Hanuman's idol. As per legend, When Lord Hanuman found Sri Sita applying sindhūr to her forehead, He questioned her and she replied that doing so would ensure a long life for her husband, Lord Sri Rama. Lord Hanuman then proceeded to smear his entire body with sindhūr, thus ensuring Lord Sri Rama's immortality.
Courtesy
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/Kailasa_Paramparagatha_Atal_Peetham#Celebrations_at_Atal_Akhada
16-day online program, Register: http://paramashivoham.org
Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
http://www.kailaasa.org
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Lord Hanuman is an ardent devotee of Lord Sri Rama and is widely known for his unflinching devotion to Sri Rama. Hanuman is the symbol of strength and energy. He is said to be able to assume any form at will, wield the gada (including many celestial weapons), move mountains, dart through the air, seize the clouds and equally rival Garuda (the vehicle-mount of Lord Vishnu in the form of an eagle) in swiftness of flight.
Lord Hanuman is worshipped as a deity with the ability to attain victory against evil and provide protection.
Lord Hanuman was born on the Anjaneri mountain. His mother Anjana was an apsara who was born on earth due to a curse. She was redeemed from this curse on giving birth to a son. The Valmiki Ramayana states that his father Kesari was the son of Brihaspati, he was the King of a place named Sumeru.Anjana performed intense prayers lasting 12 long years to Shiva to get a child. Pleased with their devotion, Shiva granted them the son they sought. He is known to be the incarnation of Paramashiva Himself.
The devotees visit temples and apply tilaka of sindoor to their foreheads from Hanuman's idol. As per legend, When Lord Hanuman found Sri Sita applying sindhūr to her forehead, He questioned her and she replied that doing so would ensure a long life for her husband, Lord Sri Rama. Lord Hanuman then proceeded to smear his entire body with sindhūr, thus ensuring Lord Sri Rama's immortality.
Courtesy
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/Kailasa_Paramparagatha_Atal_Peetham#Celebrations_at_Atal_Akhada
16-day online program, Register: http://paramashivoham.org
Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
http://www.kailaasa.org
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