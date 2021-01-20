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KGB defector
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263 views • January 20, 2021
KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's uit 1985, legt even uit hoe je in 4 stappen een land kan over nemen en we zitten nu in de crisis dus stap 3 en Daan komt de laatste stap en dat werd gisteren oo km gezegd door Rutte normaliseren
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