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Trump Accused Of Market Manipulation & Treason
Maverick News
Maverick News
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Trump's action in IRAN raise suspicions of Market Manipulation and corrpution, as IRAN Rejects his peace offer.


Plus Liars Liars Pants On Fire - The aftermath of the Alberta Separatist Untruths.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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