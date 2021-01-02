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Bill Gates Funding Harvard Experiment to Dim Sun
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411 views • January 02, 2021
It isn’t enough for Bill Gates to parade in front of the cameras to “encourage” people to submit themselves to be injected with mRNA that will change the human genome, provide “information” about these injections and act like a medical doctor, giving advice; nope, he has to now fund a Harvard research experiment to block out the sun to make the Earth cooler. Seriously?
In this episode of Hamner It Out, a look is taken at what this could me for people here on Earth.
In this episode of Hamner It Out, a look is taken at what this could me for people here on Earth.
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