Dr. Rima Laibow BOMBSHELL: Liquifying Human Corpses at Reeducation Camps

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Stew Peters Network Published July 6, 2022



Dr. Rima Laibow joins Maria Zeee for the second time, dropping truth bomb after truth bomb about what future awaits dissidents if we don't stand up, including re-education camps, the liquifying of human corpses, and the WHO's special diagnoses for the "undervaccinated".

Watch the full show on premium. Not a member? Join here and support Maria: https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee

FULL SHOW: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/maria-zeee-uncensored-uncensored-dr-rima-laibow-bombshell-after-bombshell-liquifying-human-corpses-at-reeducation-camps-full-show/

To prepare you and your family, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States):

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Watch Maria's last interview with Dr. Rima below:

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/06/devastating-90-of-the-global-population-will-die-globalist-agenda-dr-rima-laibow-with-maria-zeee/