© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator Wendy Rogers WARNING: Massive Audit Distraction Coming!
Follow
15
Share
Report
1081 views • September 11, 2021
Senator Col Wendy Rogers joined Stew Peters to issue a warning that MAJOR distraction(s) are and WILL be coming, taking the attention off the 2020 stolen, fraudulent election!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.