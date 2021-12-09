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China’s Tech War | Beyond the Cover
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10 views • December 09, 2021
How great a threat is China to the United States? And how has China been able to rise from the rice paddies to become the threat it has become? In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” New American Senior Editor William F. Jasper surveys China’s technological advances including areas where they are now ahead of the United States such as their launch of a hypersonic missile. But, Jasper also explains, these advances were built on U.S. technological transfers that the U.S. developed but China deployed. In the same interview, Jasper also explains why this madness — amounting to national suicide — is occurring. Jasper wrote the “China’s Tech War” cover story in the December 13, 2021 issue of The New American.
Order this issue: https://thenewamerican.com/chinas-tech-war/
Subscribe to The New American: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
Order this issue: https://thenewamerican.com/chinas-tech-war/
Subscribe to The New American: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
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