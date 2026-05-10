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Galactic Disclosure and Human Sovereignty - David Purcell Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
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Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/05/10/galactic-disclosure/


In Part 1, David Purcell shares his direct conversations with Valiant Thor (made famous by Dr. Frank Stranges in his book "Stranger at the Pentagon") regarding the 100-year disclosure plan and the recent termination of numerous extraterrestrial contracts with human governments. He explains the origins of the psychic dampener left in our atmosphere from the Orion Wars, the role of the Council for Human Sovereignty, and how positive extraterrestrial beings want humanity to reclaim its own sovereignty rather than waiting for alien saviors. David also talks about what he's done to heal and to reintegrate.


In Part 2, David breaks down the practical steps for voiding interdimensional contracts and navigating encounters with malevolent entities using mental constructs and visualization. He discusses the upcoming dimensional shift that will separate higher and lower frequencies, the final power struggles of global cabals, and the confirmed reason why a nuclear exchange will never occur. David & James also do a deep dive about ETs and a variety of other subjects.

Keywords
anunnakimind controlsecret space programssovereigntyparanormalreptiliansinterdimensional beingsgreystartariadracosufo sightingsdimensional shiftalien abductionsvaliant thorconsciousness expansionsoul contractsextraterrestrial contacthuman sovereigntyorion warsgalactic disclosurepsychic dampenercouncil for human sovereigntyet contractsgalactic capitalismcosmic wars
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