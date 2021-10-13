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WHO Database Shows Over 2 Million Reports Of Adverse Reactions From COVID Vaccines
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452 views • October 13, 2021
Researcher complies video show WHO created database of hundreds of thousands of COVID side effects and the VAERS database how vaccine deaths spikes after US COVID vaccine programs started.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6160713977ee86394c9c4d53
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6160713977ee86394c9c4d53
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