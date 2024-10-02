Do Bad and Good ETs Want to Cull Humanity Stone Hobbit and Brian Ruhe – Part 3 of 3

Part 3 of 3. Stone Hobbit's website is https://www.stonehobbit.com/ . The conversation delves into the speaker's experiences with extraterrestrial encounters, dimensional travel, and the implications of hybridization programs. Stone Hobbit describes being attacked by lower-dimensional beings and parasitical entities, leading to a change in her home's energy. She recounts encounters with light beings, UFO sightings, and the impact of government and military activities. The discussion also touches on the hybridization program, the potential culling of Earth's population, and the role of ETs in human evolution. Stone emphasizes the importance of respect, truth, and empathy in navigating these experiences and the need for a balanced approach to technological and spiritual advancements.





Thank you to April for making the thumbnail.

Outline





ETs and Dimensional Beings

• Stone Hobbit discusses her current work with coils and copper, mentioning a new design they are working on. Brian inquires about the importance of screening out lower dimensional beings and focusing on higher dimensional ones. Stone shares their experiences with spontaneous stigmata, burns, wounds, and scratches, attributing them to their dimensional work. She explains their past experiences with negative forces and parasitical entity attachments, leading to a change in ther home's energy.





Encounters with Light Beings and Orbs

• Stone recounts an encounter with two light beings that morphed into one and communicated with her.

• The light beings took on human-like features and communicated a message about a friend's safety.

• She describes the appearance of an orange plasma ship outside their house, connecting it to the light beings' visit.

• Brian asks about the meaning of these encounters, and Stone explains their readiness for communication and the importance of growth through mistakes.





UFO Sightings and Government Involvement

• Stone describes a daylight sighting of a Hercules military plane with a white ball appearing and zigzagging into the plane.

• Stone and her partner both saw the white ball and drew what they saw, confirming it was the same object.

• Stone speculates that their house is on a ley line or an energetic point, leading to frequent UFO activity.

• Brian questions the reason for the Hercules plane flying over their house, and Speaker 1 mentions other forms of aerial activity.





Types of Orbs and Spiritual Entities

• Stone differentiates between intelligent ghosts and looping energy, explaining their interactions with these entities.

• Stone asks about the farm-like nature of Earth, and Brian references Jeff Selver's book on the possible culling of the Earth's population.

• Stone discusses the hybrid program and the potential global agenda behind it, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

• Brian expresses skepticism about the global warming narrative and we discuss the impact of chemtrails and other environmental toxins.





Hybridization and Transhumanism

• Stone talks about the ongoing hybridization program and the manipulation of human health by off-world diseases.

• Brian mentions Jeff Selver's book on the hybrid program and the desire for telepathic, spiritually oriented beings.

• Stone shares her experiences with orbs and their ability to communicate through colors and forms.

• Stone emphasizes the importance of natural wellness and the negative impact of medical technologies like med beds.





ET Influence and Human Evolution

• Stone discusses the role of ETs in human evolution and the potential for telepathic communication and stronger immune systems.

• Brian asks about the balance between transhumanism and natural human evolution, and Stone highlights the importance of sustainability.

• Stone mentions the different biological makeups of humans and the impact of environmental factors on health.

• Brian suggests a panel discussion on important UFO community topics, and Stone agrees, emphasizing the need for respect and truthfulness.





MK Ultra and Secret Societies

• Stone Hobbit shares her experiences with MK Ultra programming, including the use of rituals and sexual abuse. She describes the impact of these experiences on her life and the challenges of coming forward with the truth.

• Brian inquires about the connection between MK Ultra and secret societies like the Masons.

• Stone explains the role of secret societies in perpetuating bloodlines and the impact on their family history.





Final Thoughts and Contact Information

• Stone invites listeners to join their weekly group gathering called HearthFire Hangout for respectful discussions and support. Her email is [email protected] .