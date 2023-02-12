USA SHOOTS DOWN SECOND UFO/UAP OVER CANADIAN & ALASKA IN A DAY*NORAD TRACKING 2 OBJECTS CURRENTLY*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/1624527579116871681 https://twitter.com/newsistaan/status/1624514966018744320 https://apnews.com/article/united-states-government-canada-ottawa-93071207f2bbdf93b591d6b40ce1cb5a https://twitter.com/avgeekjake/status/1624551434539909120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://www.foxnews.com/politics/china-mocks-biden-knocking-down-balloons-fighter-jets-hysterical-laughably-juvenile https://twitter.com/BrandonFugal/status/1624549332778381313 https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/ https://globe.adsbexchange.com/?icao=ae0378 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1624557195403698177 https://twitter.com/avgeekjake/status/1624548687946084352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/YWNReporter/status/1624556088623353857/photo/1 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1624523098702610440 https://watchers.news/2023/02/11/major-x1-1-solar-flare-erupts-from-ar-3217/ https://twitter.com/YWNReporter/status/1624544183208890369

