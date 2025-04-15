BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1038 Three dark days





Scripture: Sh’mot (Ex) 10:21-29 why the three days.









SYNOPSIS: Could the plagues that happened in Egypt of been stopped before they ever happened? What insight do the 400 years in captivity tell us? What does that have to do with plague 9 and 10? What does that have to do with the scepter of a king?





VERSES: Sh’mot (Ex) 10:21-29 why the three days. Sh’mot (Ex) 13:8-15 why are we telling “the tell”. B’resheet (Gen) 12:1-3 YEHOVAH makes a promise that cannot be broken. B’resheet (Gen) 47:1-11 the famine is worldwide. B’resheet (Gen) 15:13-14 a land that is not their own. Sh’mot (Ex) 1:8-11 the one man pattern and prophecy. Sh’mot (Ex) 6:2-8 YEHOVAH confirms the reason. B’resheet 40:12-19 three days. Sh’mot (Ex) 12:29-32 The Tenth Plague: Death of the Firstborn.





