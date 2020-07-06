UNBELIEVABLE: Gov. Forces Farms to Shut Down. Food Shortages Imminent.

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A controlled demolition of our global food supply is taking place at a staggering rate: Ontario FORCES closure of farms. China BANS sale of live poultry. Aldi Sud SHAMES customers for buying meat. MILLIONS of pounds of seed potatoes are DISCARDED in a giant hole. One could not shut down food production more rapidly than is NOW taking place -- we must all grow food immediately for our families and communities. Spread the word.
FULL SHOW NOTES:
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IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep