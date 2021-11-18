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Farmer's told to destroy their crops - Massive Food Shortages Coming
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1883 views • November 18, 2021
Farmer's are offered 1.5 times the value of their crops to destroy it. They are also told by Government that they will not receive subsudies for farming if they refuse to destroy their crops.
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