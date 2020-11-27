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UFC Fighter Bobby Green's Message of Love is What we Need to Combat Racial Division
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16 views • November 27, 2020
With race grifters trying to divide us with critical race theory like Abram candy, Robyn D'Angelo, and Ayana Presley, UFC fighter Bobby Green brought his white father who adopted him out of foster care onto stage to show that racial harmony and love between human beings of different races can truly exist despite what the aforementioned race hustlers are trying to preach To America and the world.
We should all pay attention to this message of hope and unification rather than the messages of division and hate.
#BobbyGreen #UFC #love
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
We should all pay attention to this message of hope and unification rather than the messages of division and hate.
#BobbyGreen #UFC #love
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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