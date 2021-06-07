The Final Prophecy: The end of our civilization

In all corners of the world, we can find traditions and prophetic accounts regarding the end times, all of them resembling one another. Most of these predictions warn us of great catastrophes on Earth such as an imminent pole shift, the consequent ice caps melting and the disappearing of huge areas of land due to strong earthquakes and tsunamis.



Over history, countless wise people, prophets and spiritual masters have been pointing out how it will be the end of our civilization. One of the oldest known prophecies is found in the Great Pyramid of Egypt. Numerous heavenly events are written there and have been fulfilled since it was built.



Much has been said about the Mayan prophecies of the end of the world, which are indicating the end of our civilization occurring in these times. According to the Mayan calendar and prophecies, the worst catastrophes will occur from the year 2012 onwards. The Mayan calendar ended at a date equivalent to 21st December 2012 of our current calendar.



The Christian Bible has in its last book a great prophetic work: the Apocalypse of Saint John. The End Times, Armageddon, are described therein a terrible and direct manner. According to that book, the end times will see the arrival of the Antichrist, who represents materialism, intellectualism lacking spiritual yearning and, consequently, extreme evil and degeneration. Many are saying that those times have already arrived.



Similarly, the Koran, the great book of Islam, is warning about the coming of a false Messiah, Al-Dajjah, during the end times. This epoch will be noted for its extreme materialism and complete lack of spirituality.



In the middle ages, the great clairvoyant and astrologer Nostradamus warned in his Centuries about the great King of terror that would come from the sky. Many scholars affirm that he was referring to a great heavenly body that will dramatically alter our planet Earth.



During the 20th and 21st centuries, people with awakened consciousness or with intuitive faculties have been warning about the occurrence of planetary catastrophes and the end of our civilization.

We can remember Carlos Muñoz Ferrada, who predicted with great accuracy numerous earthquakes in South America and who warned in 1999 about the future arrival of a great ‘Comet-Planet’.



Benjamin Solari Parravicini, the great Argentinean prophet, who was nicknamed ‘the South American Nostradamus’, wrote some decades ago: ‘The hour of hours will arrive and in its darkness, the crash of the big planet will be received. The Earth will be reversed. Everything will fall’.



Alois Irlmaier, the great German clairvoyant who lived in the first half of the 20th century, warned about a terrible war that will be the end of the majority of humanity, after which an epoch of bliss and happiness will reign.



Edgar Cayce, one of the most famous psychics from the United States, warned about changes affecting the terrestrial axis, sinking of countries, ice caps melting, and wiping out of great cities due to strong earthquakes. All those changes would be necessary so that a new era of peace could take place. Cayce foresaw those events to happen after the year 2000.



Special mention should be made of Samael Aun Weor, the great Gnostic master who gave numerous lectures in Mexico during the 70s. He talked about Hercolubus and explained that, in the times of the end, it would approach the Earth. Due to its great electromagnetic power, he said it would destabilize the Earth’s crust causing huge earthquakes, tidal waves, volcanic eruptions and natural disasters.