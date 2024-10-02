Why are Extraterrestrials Here - Panel of Five - Part 1 of 4

Part 1 of 4. The panel discussion on University Galacticus on Sept. 25, 2024 featured four experts: Kevin Briggs, Aurora Wtipil, Rebecca Renfroe, and Karin McLeod Ph.D. They discussed the relationship between humanity and ETs, emphasizing the benevolent nature of most ETs and their role in assisting human evolution.





Thank you to April for making the thumbnail image.





Outline

• Brian reads out the bios of the panelists: Kevin Briggs, Aurora Wtipil, Rebecca Renfroe, and Karin McLeod Ph. D.





Overall Picture of ETs' Relationship with Humanity

• Brian asks Kevin Briggs about the overall picture of ETs' relationship with humanity and why they are here.

• Kevin Briggs explains that ETs are benevolent and assist humanity with evolution, using various modalities of consciousness.

• Kevin emphasizes that ETs are here to help us evolve and that the current times are exciting for humanity.

• Rebecca Renfroe agrees with Kevin and shares her personal experiences, noting that her assessments vary from species to species.

• Rebecca mentions specific encounters with different ETs, including the Praying Mantis, Greys, and shape-shifters, and discusses their agendas and interactions.





Karin McLeod Ph. D.'s Perspective on ETs' Relationship with Humanity

• Karin McLeod Ph. D. discusses the importance of intention in understanding ETs' relationship with humanity.

• Karin emphasizes the need for discernment and understanding the shift in consciousness on our planet.

• She highlights the role of light frequency, sound energy, and the planetary system in shaping our reality.

• Karin stresses the importance of free will and the potential for different timelines based on our choices.

• Aurora Wtipil agrees with the panel and shares her experiences with ETs, emphasizing their respect for free will and the importance of mutual understanding.





